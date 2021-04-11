Shane Lowry just outside top 20 going into final round at the Masters

Shane Lowry is just outside the top 20 going into the final round at the Masters after another solid round on Saturday.

The Open champion shot a level par 72 to leave his on level per for the prestigious tournament.

He had three birdies and three birdies in his round to leave him in a tie for 21st pace with 18 holes to go.

You can watch the highlights of Shane's third round by clicking here

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama leads on 11 under going into the final round after a stunning finish on Saturday. He had a run of an eagle and two birdies from 15 to 17 to lead the field by four shots.