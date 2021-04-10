An historic landmark building in Tullamore is up for sale.

DE Williams House on Patrick Street is up for sale but the price is only available on application.

Covering 232 sq/m over three floors, it was constructed in the mid-eighteenth century and is a protected structure.

Cut limestone makes the property aesthetically pleasing as it stands out from the predominantly rendered street elevations of the surrounding buildings.

The offices have been kept in very good condition and there are burglar alarms, fire alarms and security codes on the doors.

The building was tenanted by two different organizations until recently and comes with vacant possession.