Plans for new community centre in Offaly delayed
Plans for a new community centre in Offaly have been delayed.
Moneygall Football Club applied to Offaly County Council for planning permission for a new community centre at the club.
It would consist of a meeting room, store, cleaners store, kitchen, officials room, toilets and changing rooms with adjoining shower areas.
However a decision on the development has been delayed as Offaly County Council has sought further information.
