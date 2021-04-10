Plans for new community centre in Offaly delayed

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Plans for a new community centre in Offaly have been delayed.

Moneygall Football Club applied to Offaly County Council for planning permission for a new community centre at the club.

It would consist of a meeting room, store, cleaners store, kitchen, officials room, toilets and changing rooms with adjoining shower areas.

However a decision on the development has been delayed as Offaly County Council has sought further information. 