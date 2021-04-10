Covid-19 rate falls in two areas in Offaly but Tullamore remains highest in Ireland

The Covid-19 rate has fallen in two areas in Offaly this week but has risen in a third while Tullamore still has the highest rate in the country.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from March 23 to April 5.

The rate has fallen in Tullamore and Edenderry but has risen this week in Birr.

The Tullamore Area continues to have the highest rate in the country but it has fallen significantly this week. This time last week, the 14 Day Incidence rate for the Tullamore Area stood at 823.1 cases per 100,000 but this week it is down to 672.2. There have been 196 new cases in the last two weeks.

After falling consistently over the last few weeks, the rate for the Birr Area has increased this week. Four weeks ago the rate for Birr was as high as 357.2 cases per 100,000 but last week it was down to 176.6 cases per 100,000. However with 59 cases in the last two weeks, the rate for the Birr Area is back up to 231.6 cases per 100,000.

The rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped significantly this week. Last week, the rate for the Edenderry Area stood at 385.5 cases per 100,000 but this week it has dropped to 295.8 cases per 100,000. There have been 69 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the last two weeks.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stands at 346.3 cases per 100,000, down from 509.2 last week. There have been 270 new cases in Offaly in the two week period up to April 7.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has decreased slightly this week to 147.3 cases per 100,000.