Offaly Search and Rescue volunteers take part in BIFFO Challenge

Offaly Search and Recovery volunteers continue their civic commitment to the Banagher Birr area.

Following on from their clean up of Cromwell's Tower on the grounds of the Shannon Bank Park Banagher which was well received last year. The major job was hailed a huge success by the people of Banagher as the first steps were taken to restore the tower to its former glory. A job that no doubt will help to make this one of only two Martello towers to be built away from the coast to become a gem in the tourist trail in Offaly in the future.

Back with the civic spirit very much in mind on Saturday 27th March when they cleaned up the weir on the river Camcore in Birr and last weekend on Saturday 3rd April when a group of divers from Offaly Search and Recovery took on the second leg of their Biffo Challenge which can be found on Facebook with a clean up of the swimming pool on the Shannon in preparation for the summer season. With a bit of work to be completed when the current reduces somewhat.

Saturday the 10th of April will see them back in action from early morning with their third challenge in as many weeks when they start a clean up of the rails along the Shannon Bridge as they take on the third leg of their Biffo Challenge. This work will be carried out with all health and safety requirements in place and within covid restrictions. Many of the members have already taken on their own individual Biffo Challenges as they move back to support the community with this challenge.

Offaly Search and Recovery are hoping the community will show their support for these three challenges by going to #thebiffochallenge on facebook and donating on the go fund me link. The Biffo challenge is been run by a group of three families from the Tullamore area to raise 24 thousand euro which will be divided between Offaly Search and Recovery and Offaly Hospice. Hopefully the community of Banagher, Birr and surrounding areas will come on board and show their support for the two great charities and raise 500euro for #thebiffochallenge before the work starts on Saturday. Keep your eye on #thebiffochallenge page on facebook folks you might even take on your own challenge post it to the page donate and challenge someone else to take on a challenge.