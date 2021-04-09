Glowing tributes paid to much loved Offaly teacher retiring after 38-years

GLOWING tributes have been paid to Marie Conway on her retirement from Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore after 38 years.

Brendan Naughton, Principal at the primary school, praised Ms Conway for her dedication over the years and wished her all the best for the future.

“The old adage 'find a job you enjoy doing and you will never work a day in your life', is familiar to most of us. Our wonderful outgoing Deputy Principal, Marie Conway, bears witness to this truism. Marie was feted this week by the Scoil Mhuire family as she retires after 38 years loyal service to the school,” said Mr Naughton.“Marie commenced teaching in Scoil Mhuire in 1983 and it quickly became apparent that in addition to her talents as an educator, she also possessed a wide variety of interests, which gave her a huge perspective and insight as a teacher and ultimately shaped her natural leadership abilities.

Marie Conway pictured after receiving a presentation from Martin Gillick, Chair Board of Management, Fr Joe Gallagher, PP, Board of Management, school Principal Brendan Naughton (left). (Ger Rogers Photography)

“Whether it was Junior Chamber, musicals or public speaking, Marie approached these events with an open mind, a willingness to learn and the desire to better oneself.

“Her positive impact on school life here in Scoil Mhuire was felt by pupils and staff alike. Classes were taken on overnight school trips, quizzes and fundraising events were organised and the school social committee was always in planning mode.

“Marie recognised the importance of getting to know one's work colleagues and was the life and soul of many a night out. However, this was never at the expense of her teaching - she was wholehearted in working with her pupils and derived great satisfaction in knowing that a child was making improvements in literacy or numeracy.

“As Deputy Principal, she provided unwavering support, guidance and leadership to her colleagues and always had the best interests of the school in mind. Marie added gravitas and finesse to school occasions over the years with her command of the microphone.

“These skills were transferred to her role as facilitator for the PDST with whom she was employed with for many years delivering workshops to younger teachers.

“Pupils, staff, parents and board of management celebrated Marie's huge contribution to life in Scoil Mhuire before the Easter break.

“We will miss Marie greatly and wish her continued good health for many years ahead. We look forward to hearing about improvements in your golf game and cycling trips when conditions allow.

“Go n-éirí an t-ádh leat!”