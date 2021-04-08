Call out for older people in Offaly who need a house

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

MOUNTBOLUS

The Mid Offaly Housing Assoc. is based in Mountbolus

Mid Offaly Housing Association, located in Mountbolus, is seeking expressing of interests from any older person or couple who have a housing need.

The housing unit is suitable for independent living and is one of 11 housing units that provide housing for older people in a community setting. 

Please contact 087 – 2073226 for an expression of interest form on or before 23rd  April 2021