Call out for older people in Offaly who need a house
The Mid Offaly Housing Assoc. is based in Mountbolus
Mid Offaly Housing Association, located in Mountbolus, is seeking expressing of interests from any older person or couple who have a housing need.
The housing unit is suitable for independent living and is one of 11 housing units that provide housing for older people in a community setting.
Please contact 087 – 2073226 for an expression of interest form on or before 23rd April 2021
