LATEST: Big drop in Covid-19 cases in Offaly as rate for the county falls again

There has been big drop in Covid-19 cases in Offaly today as the rate for the county also falls again.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there were less than five new cases in the county today,

That drops the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county down to 366.9 cases per 100,000.

However that is still the highest rate in the country with Westmeath having the second highest at 268.1. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland stands at 151.6 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Tuesday, April 6, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now a total of 239,325* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified today 199 were in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,732 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.