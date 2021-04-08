Offaly National school raises over €1,500 for Daffodil Day 2021

Over the last year there have been a lot of hard days and some dark days but regardless of the weather outside, there has been a lot of sunshine in Shinrone National School.

On Friday, March 26, the school continued the sunshine by being part of the Irish Cancer Society’s most important Daffodil Day yet. The pupils were invited to wear as much yellow as they could, instead of their uniforms, in exchange for a small donation for The Irish Cancer Society. We also raffled some of Tara Dockery’s stunning photographs on the day. The kindness and generosity of our entire school community is evident as we hand over 1,500 to The Irish Cancer Society.

The Irish Cancer Society works hard to make sure that nobody in Ireland has to face cancer alone. It is never too early to help children understand the value of empathy and reaching out in charity to those who are suffering in any way. Well done and thank you to all who contributed!