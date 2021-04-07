Offaly's most popular takeaway during year of Covid revealed

In the year when ordering in became the new ‘eating out’, pizza has been hailed as Ireland’s favourite dish to dig into from the comfort of their homes in 2020.

The Italian dish was so popular, it made up for 30% of Just Eat Ireland’s total orders last year. Offaly fell in line with the national trend with pizza beating out Indian and Chinese.

The data was revealed by JustEat this week.

With the nation increasingly enjoying their favourite meals at home throughout lockdown, comparing 2020 to its predecessor, takeaway orders in Ireland increased by over 9000% over the last decade.

Looking into the past decade of food delivery, Just Eat’s new ‘Takeaway Race’ findings reveal Ireland’s favourite meals when it comes to ordering in over the last 10 years. Analysing millions of orders for every cuisine on offer, the food delivery giant has gone on to reveal the 2020 runners-up, with Chinese taking 2nd spot and Fish & Chips 3rd.

In Offaly, Indian was the long time leader in the takeaway stakes until it was overtaken by pizza midway through the decade.

You can see which takeaway treat is most popular in every county in Ireland HERE.