Significant decrease in number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital

There has been a significant decrease in the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are now nine patients with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital down from 13 on Tuesday.

Of the nine patients in the hospital, three are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

TAP TO READ NEXT: Covid rate falling in Offaly as number of new cases decreases

According to the HSE, there were five available general beds in the hospital and no available beds in the hospital's Critical Care unit.

Across the country, there are now just 220 patients hospitalised with the virus.

TAP TO READ NEXT: Popular Offaly pub and €10,000 cash is the amazing prize in incredible raffle