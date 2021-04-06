Covid rate falling in Offaly as number of new cases decreases

The Covid rate is falling in Offaly as the number of new cases decreases with 11 new cases today.

Detailed county figures have not been released since Friday but in the time, the rate for the county has dropped significantly.

On Friday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stood at 510.5 cases per 100,000.

Today the rate is down to 407.9 with 318 new cases in the last 14 days.

However while the rate has dropped, Offaly still has by far the highest rate in the country with Westmeath now in second with a rate of 260.2 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Monday, April 5, the HPSC has been notified of 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,907* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified today 208 were in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of nine additional deaths related to COVID-19. Three of these deaths occurred in January, two in February, three in March and one in April.

There has been a total of 4,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.