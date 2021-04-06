PICTURES: Gardai fear further increase in Offaly Covid cases as increased numbers of people gathering

Gardai in Offaly fear an increase in Covid-19 cases in the county as they have seen an increase in the number of people gathering together.

Gardai say that throughout Offaly and Laois, they are seeing increased numbers of people gathering at locations and engaging in anti social behavior adding, "we will no doubt see high figures again in Offaly."