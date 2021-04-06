WATCH: Offaly GAA club planning virtual Lip Sync Battle

Edenderry GAA are keeping the lockdown goodwill going as they plan for a virtual Lip Sync Battle during the May Bank Holiday weekend.

On Sunday, May 2, 12 acts from the club will virtually perform for three judges. This follows a hugely successful run of online bingo run by the club every weekend. That continues next Saturday night, April 10.

The club is previewing the Lip Sync with a series of videos on social media, including the one below featuring Mark Forde and Declan Byrne. The lads reckon the other acts are playing for second place.

Find out more on the Edenderry GAA Facebook page or join the fun live online at 8pm on Sunday, May 2.