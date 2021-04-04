Slight increase in number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital

There has been a slight increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital.

The number of patients being treated for the virus in the hospital has gone up from 13 to 14 in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 has remained at a consistent level over the last number of weeks. A week ago, there were also 14 patients being treated for the virus in the hospital.

Of the 14 patients being treated in the hospital today, three are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

Across the country there are 232 patients hospitalised with the virus. This time last week, that figure stood at 328.