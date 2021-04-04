Traffic calming measures urgently needed in Offaly village

Traffic calming measures are urgently needed in an Offaly village.

That's according to local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley who is calling for traffic calming to be installed at each end of Mountbolus Village.

“There is an urgent need for effective traffic calming at each end of the Village, on the Ballyboy road and on the Tullamore/Blueball road," he said.

According to Deputy Stanley, traffic is entering the village 'at excessive speeds' at both of these locations.

"I have personally witnessed this. These two points have been highlighted to me over the years by residents," he said.

He continued, "there is a scheme of works to be carried out in Mountbolus using funding secured under the Village Renewal Scheme. It is proposed to put the traffic calming on the Clonaslee road and carry out other infrastructural works in the village. This is welcome and it will improve the footpaths and lighting in Mountbolus. However, the main road through the village need similar works.

"I have made representations to Offaly County Council regarding need for traffic calming at the main entry points. A petition has been signed by 81 residents of the Village who are very concerned about road safety and in particular making it safer for children. This has been submitted to the council and I would appeal to them to carry out the necessary work."