JOBS ALERT: Number of job vacancies at Offaly County Council

Offaly County Council is looking for applications for the following positions:

* Post of Assistant Staff Officer - €28,753 - €46,465 Per Annum

* Post of Executive Technician - €43,812 - €52,618 Per Annum

* Post of Technician Grade 1 (CIVIL) - €40,900 - €48,941 Per Annum

* Post of Environmental Technician Grade 1 - €40,900 - €48,941 Per Annum

Qualifcations, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from our website www.offaly.ie/jobs

Completed applications should be lodged not later than 4.00pm on Thursday 15th April 2021 to the Senior Executive Offcer, Human Resources, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.