Two people arrested for breaches of Health Act at Dublin Airport

Two people have been arrested for breaches of the Health Act at Dublin Airport

Gardai were called to an incident in Dublin Airport on Friday afternoon by the State Liaison officer.

Gardaí implemented the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

After failing to comply with Gardaí two women, both aged in their 30s, were arrested for breaches of the Health Act and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

Both women have since been charged. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 2 this morning.