LATEST: Covid-19 cases rise again in Offaly as county's rate increases

Cases of Covid-19 have increased again in Offaly today as the county still has by far the highest rate of the virus in the country.

There were 24 more new cases in the county today bringing the total for the last two weeks to 398 cases.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county has increased slightly today to 510.5 cases per 100,000 with the case number staying consistent over the week with a spike on Thursday.

There were 22 cases on Sunday, 21 on Monday, 19 on Tuesday, 21 on Wednesday and 38 on Thursday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. Four deaths occurred in March and four in February. There has been a total of 4,713 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday, April 1, the HPSC has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 237,187* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 288 were in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties.