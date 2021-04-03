Offaly direct provision resident fined for damaging boot of car while drunk on street

A FORMER resident of a direct provision centre in Banagher last week pleaded guilty to damaging the boot of a car as it was being driven through the town in November.

Dilbag Dilbag, 29, who is now living in a direction provision centre at the Commercial Inn, Rathdowney, Co Laois, also admitted a breach of the peace and being drunk in public.

Tullamore District Court heard that on November 4 last at Main Street, Banagher at 5.30pm Mr Dilbag was extremely intoxicated and was interfering with traffic.

A passing car pulled in to avoid him and he damaged it with an implement, with the damage estimated to cost €700.

Judge Catherine Staines was told the accused was arrested at the direct provision centre in Banagher where he was staying at the time.

He had a previous conviction from 2016 for failing to produce a valid passport and was fined €100 for that offence.

Patrick Martin, solicitor for Mr Dilbag, said he client came from difficult family circumstances in India and at the time of the offence he had lost a job and was drinking a lot.

A man in receipt of a €39 per week allowance, he had stopped drinking since. He still had a work permit and hoped to return to work.

Having examined a photograph of the damaged car, a Seat Ateca, Judge Staines said it looked as if the damage had been caused by a key.

She was told the woman who had been driving the car was insured but it was not known if a claim had been made.

Judge Staines ordered a restorative justice report and said it may be the case that Mr Dilbag might be able to do some work in the community.

A restorative justice programme might also assist the man in addressing his drinking, she said, adjourning sentence to June 16 next.

She also ordered that €500 be paid from the court poor box to the woman who was driving the car, saying the incident must have been very frustrating for her.