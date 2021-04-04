Man accused of stealing property in two separate incidents in Tullamore

A MAN with an address in Leitrim has been accused of stealing nearly €1,000 worth of property in Tullamore.

Mark Doherty, 29, Cloonskeeveen, Carrick-on-Shannon, is alleged to have stolen €600 worth of property from one person and €380 from another at Arden Lane, Tullamore between June 1 and July 13, 2019.

Tullamore District Court was told last week that a hearing will be required in the case and Judge Catherine Staines fixed it for October 11 next.