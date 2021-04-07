Bord na Mona propose wind farm for bog in Offaly

Bord na Mona is proposing to develop a wind farm in north west Offaly.

It will be located in Lemanaghan bog which is adjacent to the communities of Ballycumber, Ferbane and Pollough.

As the project is at an early stage, the number and location of the turbines on the site hasn't yet been determined yet.

However, subject to Covid-19 restrictions, the company plan to hold Community Information Sessions in local halls/community centres in late 2021 to provide more detailed information such as the number and location of turbines and further information on the project.

These clinics will be by appointment only. However, according to the project's website if Bord na Mona can't conduct clinics in the locality due to Covid-19 restrictions, the company will endeavour to hold these virtually via Zoom or Microsoft teams. If you would like to find out more about these clinics, check out the website www.lemanaghanwindfarm.ie. You can see the proposed location of the wind farm on the map. It is boxed off in blue

Meanwhile, a second wind farm development at Derrinlough is currently at the planning stage where the company is looking for permission to construct 21 wind turbines with a proposed overall blade tip height of 185 metres and a proposed maximum export capacity of 85MW.

In the north of the county, Cloncreen Windfarm is currently under construction will also have 21 turbines with a proposed overall blade tip height of 170 metres.