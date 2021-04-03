REVEALED: Number of drivers in Offaly with six or more points on their license

The number of drivers in Offaly with six or more penalty points on their license has been revealed.

Over 1,100 drivers in Offaly have recorded more than six penatly poins on their licences, figures from MissQuote.ie reveal.

RSA data reports that as of June 2020, there are 8,285 drivers in Offaly with points on their licence, and 1,104 of these are halfway to the automatic disqualification limit – having clocked up six or more points.

“While an Offaly specific gender breakdown isn’t available for 2020, the 2019 figures reveal that 1,038 penalty point endorsements were issued to women in the county, a figure superseded by the 2,098 endorsements issued to Offaly men,” said Deirdre McCarthy of MissQuote.ie.