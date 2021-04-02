FRIDAY QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name?

We are back with another Offaly quiz and this time we want you to name 12 famous Offaly people across a range of fields, some modern day, some from the pages of history. Just click on the right answer each time and see if you can get them all correct first time. We'll start with an easy one.

This Clara man was first elected as a TD in 1984 and became Taoiseach in 2008. Can you name him?

1 - Brian Cowen

2 - Barry Cowen

3 - Bertie Ahern

4 - Leo Varadkar