PICTURE: HOLY COW! How did they get up there??

Now how did they get up there?? It might not be a cat on a hot tin roof but it certainly looks like these cows managed to find their way on to the roof of this shed.

But look closer. Is it an optical illusion or reality! These cattle appear to be standing on the galvanise roof of a farmyard outhouse as captured by eagle-eyed local amateur photographer Charlie Finlay at Colehill outside Tullamore recently

If you put it in perspective, are they on the roof or, as Fr Ted explained to Dougal, maybe they are just far away.