Large increase in new Covid-19 in Offaly today

There has been a large increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly again today.

After a number of days where the rate was trending downwards and where it was generally in the 20s, there were 38 new cases in the county today. There have been 397 cases in Offaly in the last two weeks.

There were 22 cases on Sunday, 21 on Monday, 19 on Tuesday and 21 on Wednesday. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county is now over 500 per 100,000 and stands at 509.2.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February.

As of midnight, Wednesday, March 31, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 236,600* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.