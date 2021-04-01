Offaly gardai break up 'large gathering' in the county
Offaly gardai break up 'large gathering' in the county
Gardai in Offaly broke up a large gathering this week which was in breech of Covid-19 restrictions,
Gardai dealt with what they called a 'large gathering' at Derryounce Lake near Portarlington on Tuesday.
Some of those who were there were issued with fixed charge notice fines.
Gardai urged the public to please work with us in keeping your families and communities safe.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on