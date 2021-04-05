Legal aid granted in Offaly money laundering prosecution
FREE legal aid has been granted to an Offaly man accused of a money laundering offence.
Defending solicitor Marc Bairead told Tullamore District Court last week that his client Patrick McLoughlin, 40, Clonmeen, Rhode, earns between €450 and €500 as a lorry driver.
Judge Catherine Staines granted legal aid and assigned Mr Bairead as solicitor for the accused.
She also adjourned the matter to April 24 next for service of a book of evidence.
Mr McLoughlin is alleged to have handled money which was the proceeds of criminal conduct, contrary to the Money Laundering Act 2011 on August 12, 2019.
