Offaly youth must save money to pay for smashed windows

A YOUNG man who has admitted breaking windows at two commercial premises in Tullamore town centre on last New Year's Eve will have to start saving money, Judge Catherine Staines said last week.

Judge Staines was told that James Mullen, 20, of 34 Connolly Park, Tullamore, had caused €550 worth of damage to the Exhale shop window on William Street and €510 damage to the window of Digan's public house on the same street.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said Mr Mullen was intoxicated on the night of New Year's Eve and the prosecution had also been assisted by CCTV footage from a camera installed at Supermac's.

The young man's solicitor, Patrick Martin, said his client was prepared to pay €300 in compensation.

Judge Staines adjourned sentence to June 16 next for a restorative justice report and for further compensation.