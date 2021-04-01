Woman accused of having drugs for sale at church in Offaly

A WOMAN has been accused of having cannabis for sale or supply at the Catholic church in Offaly.

Sylvia Mulhall, 36, of 1 The Foot Barrack, Main Street, Daingean, is alleged to have possessed the drug at the church, The Square, Clara, on February 2 last.

Ms Mulhall is also accused of having the same drug for sale or supply to others at her own address on February 3 last.

When the prosecution came before Tullamore District Court last week Sergeant James O'Sullivan sought a three-month adjournment to allow analysis of suspected drugs take place at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter to June 16 next and also granted legal aid, assigning Patrick Martin as Ms Mulhall's solicitor.