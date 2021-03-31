Concerns raised within the HSE at 'slow pace of recruitment' for Covid vaccinators

Concerns have been raised within the HSE at the 'slow pace of recruitment' for Covid vaccinators.

Internal correspondence seen by the Tullamore Tribune reveals that vaccinator recruitment has been slow, forcing HSE managers to launch an urgent appeal for volunteers across a range of disciplines.

An email from a senior manager referred to a meeting early last week where the issue “of ensuring that we have sufficient staff, both vaccinators and administrators” for the vaccination centres was raised with HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

The email referred to the “slow pace of recruitment” and said there is now a requirement to ensure that existing vaccinators, made up of vaccinators for schools, peer vaccinators, nursing and other staff be available to work in the mass vaccination centres.

In addition, managers across professions such as physiotherapy, orthodontics, ophthalmology and dentisry were asked to “quantify the number of staff” they will have available for vaccinations.

Vaccination work must be prioritised by those disciplines, the email said, because the focus will be on using available vaccine supply.

A HSE spokesperson said on Tuesday the HSE is confident it will be in a position to provide vaccinations when supplies become available.

“The staffing of vaccinations includes newly recruited staff and re-deployed staff,” said the spokesperson.

A similar model was used effectively for the six testing centres set up in the Midlands, Louth and Meath region in March 2020.

“HSE aim to ensure that vaccinations are delivered as soon as possible on their delivery.”