Number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital falls but new admissions continue

The number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital has fallen but new admissions of patients with the virus continue.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are now 13 patients with the virus being treated in the hospital. On Tuesday there were 15 patients with Covid in the hospital.

However while the overall number of patients being treated for the virus in the hospital has fallen, two more patients with confirmed cases of the virus were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit has also fallen. Latest figures show that there are now two patients being treated in the unit. Yesterday there were four patients being treated in the unit.

Figures from the HSE show that there are just five vacant general beds at Tullamore hospital while figures from the INMO's Trolley Watch show that there were nine patients on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department awaiting admission to the hospital.

