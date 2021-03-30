What are the changes to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions?

The Government has announced changes to the Level 5 Covid 19 restrictions that will come into place on a phased basis in the coming weeks.

If you have received the second dose of the vaccine more than 2 weeks ago, you can meet with other fully vaccinated people from 1 other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 2 metres apart. This measure comes into place immediately.

If you have received the second dose, you have to wait two weeks until you can meet other fully vaccinated people indoors.

From 12 April



Schools - In school teaching to fully return

Meeting other households - You can meet 1 other household outside but not in your garden or theirs

Travel - You can travel within your county or within 20km of your home if crossing county boundaries

Construction - All residential construction can restart as well as early-learning and childcare projects

From 19 April

GAA - Training for and playing of National Governing Body sanctioned and organised adult intercounty National Gaelic Games Leagues not including under 20 or minor competitions

Elite sport - High performing athletes, as approved by Sport Ireland, can resume

From 26 April (subject to prevailing public health situation)



Outdoor sport - Outdoor sports facilities can reopen (for example: pitches, golf courses and tennis courts, other facilities as appropriate)

Outdoor attractions - Outdoor visitor attractions can reopen (for example: zoos, open pet farms, heritage sites). Amusement parks are not permitted to open

Underage sport - Underage non-contact outdoor training and dancing in pods of 15 or fewer can restart

Funerals - Maximum attendance at funerals will increase to 25

Under consideration from 4 May (subject to prevailing public health situation)

Full reopening of construction activity

Phased return of non-essential retail commencing with click and collect and outdoor retail, for example: garden centres/nurseries

Recommencement of personal services on a staggered basis

Reopening of museums, galleries and libraries

Recommencement of religious services on a staggered basis