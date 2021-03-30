Covid-19 cases starting to trend downwards in Offaly but rate for the county remains high

Covid-19 cases are just starting to trend downwards in Offaly but the rate for the county remains high.

Latest figures from NPHET show that there were 19 new cases in Offaly today leaving the rate for the county at 474.6 cases per 100,000 with 370 new cases in the last two weeks.

That is still by far the highest rate in the country with the rate for Ireland standing at 164.1 cases per 100,000.

However while the rate remains high in Offaly, the number of new cases in the county is just starting to go in the right direction.

There were 29 cases last Thursday, 33 on Friday, 29 on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 21 on Monday before falling to 19 today.

As of midnight, Monday 29th March, the HPSC has been notified of 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 235,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 127 were in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Twelve deaths occurred in March, one in February and one in January.

There has been a total of 4,681 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.