Number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital increases

There has been a slight increase in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are 15 patients being treated for the virus at the hospital. Yesterday there were 14 patients being treated for Covid at the hospital. There are also three patients with suspected cases being treated at the hospital

Of the 15 patients being treated for the virus, four are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

According to the HSE, there are six vacant general beds and no vacant Critical Care Beds at the hospital.

The latest trolley watch figures from the INMO show that there were nine patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department awaiting admission to the hospital this morning.