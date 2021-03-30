Funeral details announced following sad passing of brave little Offaly boy

Funeral details have been announced for the brave little Offaly boy who tragically lost his battle with a rare disease at the weekend.

One-year-old Daire McDonnell had a rare bowel disease and sadly passed away after being transferred to Crumlin Hospital on Friday having undergone treatment in the UK since last October.

Despite being so young, Daire was an inspirational little man in the town and his passing has been felt throughout the community with people in the town releasing balloons in his honour in recent days.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral for Dáire on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at approximately 3pm. You can take part in Dáire's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam by clicking here

The family have requested that should only be family flowers but if desired, you can make a donation to BUMBLElance via the following link https://www.bumbleance.com/product/makeadonation/

BUMBLEance is the official Children’s National Ambulance Service of Ireland. We provide safe and comfortable transportation for Ireland’s youngest patients as they travel between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment centres, and respite centres nationwide