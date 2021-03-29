WATCH: Balloons released after death of brave Offaly boy

Locals in Edenderry have been paying tribute after the sad passing of one-year-old Daire McDonnell at the weekend. Daire had a rare bowel disease and passed away after being transferred to Crumlin Hospital on Friday having undergone treatment in the UK since last October.

People have been placing and releasing blue balloons in his honour in Edenderry and to show support for his family, parents Derval and Vinny, and brothers Rian and Corey.

Daire was an inspirational little boy in Edenderry as he bravely battled his illness during his short life. A number of fundraisers had taken place, as well as vigils, for the young boy as he underwent treatment and surgeries.

He has left a lasting impression on the town.

In his final days, Daire's family reached out to singer Dermot Kennedy because his song Outnumbered had been the soundtrack to Daire's battle. His family played it at his bedside in the UK and Ireland.

Dermot Kennedy did in fact make contact with Daire's family on Saturday after seeing the appeal to him online.