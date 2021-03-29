WATCH: Offaly star scores twice in 30 seconds for Bohemians

Tullamore's Bronagh Kane was one of the stars of the show last Saturday as Bohemians beat Treaty United in the Women's National League.

3️⃣7️⃣ seconds between Bronagh Kane’s two goals against Treaty United this afternoon.

Can we get a record check, @FAI_WNL? pic.twitter.com/aVXyD8fdpX — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) March 27, 2021

Bohemians beat their Limerick rivals 6-2 to go top of the FAI National Women's League with Bronagh netting twice in the 37-second blitz.

A wayward pass from the Treaty keeper allowed Broangh to slot home her first goal from just outside the 18-yard box. The Limerick outfit had barely kicked off when they were Bohs turned over the ball and Bronagh was put through again to slot her second to the bottom corner.

Two more goals from Aoife Robinson and one each from Naima Chemaou and Sophie Watters rounded out a stellar opening to the campaign for Bohs.

You can watch Bronagh's two goals above.