Large site for industrial use in Tullamore goes up for sale for staggering price

A large site zoned for industrial use in Tullamore has gone up for sale for a staggering price.

The 37 acre site on the edge of the town has a price tag of €1,400,000.

It is located on the Daingean Road just off the bypass.

There is existing planning permission granted for the construction of a Town and Country Store.

There is extensive road frontage to the Daingean Road and the N52 bypass.