Almost €3.5 million allocated for cycling and walking infrastructure in Offaly

Almost €3.5 million in new funding has been allocated for cycling and walking infrastructure in Offaly.

The funding is in addition to the multi-annual active travel investment programme announced on February 11.

Today’s announcement by the National Transprt Authority is the first ever major active travel investment programme for rural Ireland. The NTA had originally earmarked €50m for this scheme but due to the volume of project proposals being developed by local authorities, it has been increased to over €70m.

Among the projects in Offaly are:

· Tullamore Urban Greenway Project which will be allocated €575,000.

· Phase one of the Tullamore Cycle Network in Offaly which be allocated €500,000.

· Footpath improvement works in Birr and Crinkill which will be allocated €470,000.

General projects in the scheme include the reallocation of overall road space which will include segregated cycling lanes and widened footpaths. Cyclist parking, raised pedestrian crossings and reducing road width at crossing points as well as other improvements.

Speaking at today’s announcement Minister Eamon Ryan said, “today’s allocation marks another significant step forward in providing green sustainable transport options to those outside of the large urban centres. Developing high quality walking and cycling facilities will encourage more people to switch to active travel and will contribute to tackling climate change. Connecting communities and making walking and cycling attractive, safe and accessible to everyone is what this funding will help to accomplish.

“The projects being funded today will make a real difference to rural communities across the country and this is only the beginning. I look forward to seeing these projects progress over the coming year and to developing high quality walking and cycling networks over the course of this government.”