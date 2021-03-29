Gardai in Midlands issue public appeal after distinctive vehicle is stolen
Gardai in the Midlands has issues and appeal for information after distinctive vehicle was stolen.
A 2002 Kawasaki Mule gator was stolen from Clonenagh, Mountrath overnight Friday, March 26 between 10pm and 1am.
Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station with the information on 057 86 74100.
