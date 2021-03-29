Weather models show 'unusual' blast of cold air coming which could bring snow for Easter

Latest weather models show a blast of "very cold air" moving down Easter Monday, according to www.carlowweather.com forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

He added: "This is very unusual looking and would have the potential to bring some snow also. Remains a long way off though so don't go writing snowy April stories yet.

"How cold could it get? Possibly a hard frost and down to as low as -5C Easter Monday night. Long, long way off yet in weather forecasting terms but one for fruit growers and gardeners to keep a close eye on. Oh and also maybe golfers."