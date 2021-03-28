Slight drop in new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly but rate remains high

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on new Covid-19 cases in Offaly and in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 27, the HPSC has been notified of 604 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 234,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 22 were in Offaly bringing the rate for the county to 443.8 cases per 100,000. It is a drop on recent days as there were 29 cases on Saturday, 33 on Friday and 29 on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the country, there were 224 cases in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March. There has been a total of 4,666 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.