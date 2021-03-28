Small increase in number of patients with Covid-19 at Tullamore hospital

There has been a small increase in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Tullamore hospital.

There were 13 patients being treated for the virus in the hospital on Friday but that increased to 14 on Saturday and has increased to 15 today.

Of the 15 patients, three are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

Across the country, there are 319 patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19. Of those, 163 are being treated in hospitals in Dublin. Tullamore has the seventh highest number of patients.

TAP TO READ NEXT: Covid-19 cases increase again in two areas in Offaly but falls in another