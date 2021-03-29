Sensors to monitor parking and litter in Offaly town

Offaly County Council has launched e-denderry, a project which establishes the Midlands town as a leader in Ireland for the provision of public services through leveraging the benefits of technology.

The project is supported by Cellnex and is intended to provide a model for how other towns can benefit from technology-led solutions.

e-denderry demonstrates that the internet of things (IoT) is not just a buzz word used in Silicon Valley, but a massive shift in how technology can help deliver real world solutions to the benefit of local communities. The project forms part of a wider suite of measures that Offaly County Council is engaged in to develop a sustainable green economy as part of the wider Just Transition measures within the region.

Edenderry is now the first town in Ireland with sensors and monitoring devices deployed by Cellnex using low power wide area (LoRaWAN) technology to enhance the provision of parking and litter collection. This will enable the Council to better manage these services and the infrastructure deployed can be maintained easily and at low cost.

e-denderry was launched at a virtual event hosted by the members of Edenderry Municipal District today, addressed by the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan T.D.

The project to date has focused on four key areas:

* Parking space monitoring: using sensors to ensure appropriate use of loading bays, wheelchair spaces and electric vehicle charging points (working with ESB ecars to test parking space occupancy with electric vehicle charging).

* Litter control: measurement of how full bins are and when they need emptying, with a demonstration bin completed and 5 more bins to be upgraded in new public realm area on JKL Street.

* Air Quality Monitoring: sensors throughout the town that provide real-time monitoring of air quality and pollution levels, assisted by the expertise of the EPA.

* Building Management Systems: remote monitoring of energy use, access, lighting and smoke alarms at Edenderry Municipal District offices and $also in the Community Cabin project.