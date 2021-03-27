LATEST: New Covid-19 cases remain high in Offaly as rate for county increases marginally

New cases of Covid-19 remain high in Offaly today as the rate for the county increases marginally.

Latest figures from NPHET show that there were 29 new cases in the county today increasing the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county to 461.8 cases per 100,000. This is by far the highest rate in Ireland where the national rate stands at 159.9 cases per 100,000.

It has been a remarkably consistent week in terms of new cases in Offaly. There were 33 new cases on Friday, 29 new cases on Thursday, 30 on Wednesday, 31 on Tuesday and 30 on Monday bringing the total for the last six days to 182. There have been 360 new cases in the county in the last two weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths reported today occurred in March. There has been a total of 4,653 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, March 26, the HPSC has been notified of 624 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 233,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified today 308 were in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 304 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.