Offaly GAA Club's calf rearing scheme for community an 'overwhelming success'

AN INGENIOUS idea to raise funds for new facilities for the local community created by Kinnitty GAA Club has received an “overwhelming” response”.

The fundraiser aims to construct a ball wall and Astroturf facility that can be used by the entire community and become an attractive local resource for all generations.

The interesting campaign saw the local Club approach farmers in the community and ask them to raise a calf and when the animal is sold, donate the money to the campaign.

“To date, we have placed over 90 calves which exceeded all expectations and we have been overwhelmed by the level of support and generosity from the local community and beyond”, said Kevin Byrne from Kinnitty GAA Club.

“We hope to begin construction shortly once restrictions are lifted and have the new facility up and running over the coming months. We would also welcome anyone who hasn't had the opportunity to sponsor to date to contact any GAA or Camogie club member”, Kevin said.

Excavation on the site for the ball wall has already started and the Club has erected lighting on the new walking circuit. It will sit adjacent to the Club's very scenic walking track, which circles both of their pitches and will be 1.25km long and go through attractive woodlands.

The facility will soon be fully lit, enabling it to be used all year. The walking track has already become immensely popular during lockdown and provided families with somewhere to walk safely and to exercise.

It also connects with several other longer walking routes within the Slieve Bloom and with the new Mountain Bike Trails.

The Club believe the ball wall and Astroturf pitch have the potential to become a community hub and facility that will benefit everyone.