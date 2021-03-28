Public health advice for the people of Offaly as Covid-19 continues to spread

IN an unprecedented move, the HSE, Offaly County Council and the gardai this week issued a joint statement of advice to people in the county.

“We acknowledge this has been a worrying and difficult time for everyone. The huge improvements we have seen in nursing homes due to the vaccine shows that there are better days ahead and gives us hope for the future,” said the statement released this week.

“With a more infectious strain of Covid-19 circulating it is more vital than ever that we continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, our families and loved ones, and our community over the coming weeks.”

Specifically, the advice is -

• Please take care, stay safe and do not mix!

• Isolate immediately if you have symptoms, contact your GP and get tested for Covid-19

• Do not go to work if you have mild symptoms and keep your family at home until you have the result of your test

• Avoid contact with extended family – protect the elderly and vulnerable who have yet to be vaccinated

• Wear a mask in public and in shops at all times, and stay 2m apart

• Avoid gatherings and parties

• Please stay at home as much as possible