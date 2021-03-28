Revised plans unveiled for development of half built hospital outside Tullamore

Revised plans have been unveiled for the development of half built hospital outside Tullamore.

Planning permission had previously been granted for a large private hospital on the site but while construction began, it did not proceed due to the economic crash in 2008.

John Flanagan Developments lodged a planning application in October for a state-of-the-art Nursing Home/Rehabilitation and step down facility on the site known locally as Wellwood Health Park. The site is located immediately off the town's N52 by-pass. If given the green light, it will cost in the region of €36 million to develop.

The revised plans give further detail on what is being planned for the site along with further information requested by the council.

It will include a a three-storey nursing home with 90 rooms, a single storey coffee shop and 77 residential units at the site.

The residential development with consist of two, two-storey detached apartment blocks with a total of 16 apartments across the two blocks.

There will be 24 bungalows which will be a mix of semi-detached, end terrace and mid terrace and 37 two-storey houses which will be a mix of detached, end terrace and mid terrace.

The updated plans have lodged with Offaly County Council and a decision is due later in the year.