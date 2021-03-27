Rate of Covid-19 on the increase in Edenderry Area

The rate of Covid-19 is on the increase in Edenderry Area in Offaly again this week.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from March 9 to March 22.

The rate has also increased in the Edenderry Area and now stands at 377.8 cases per 100,000. This time last week the rate stood at 300.1 and two weeks ago it was at just 161.3. There have been 88 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the last two weeks.

The rate for Offaly stands at 451.5 cases per 100,000 with the rate for Tullamore at 754.5 cases per 100,000 and the rate for Birr at 204.1 cases per 100,000.

The rate for Ireland stands at 158.1 cases per 100,000 as of Friday.